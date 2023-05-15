I was heartbroken; Efya opens up on break from music as she returns with new single

During the exclusive conversation, the "Forgetting Me" singer admitted that she had stopped singing during that time because of a shattered heart. “My heart was broken,” she said to the shock of host, AJ.

The award-winning songbird details that her emotional well-being significantly influences her artistry, hence her refusal to confront her pain through music and rather take a step back from the spotlight.

“I was heartbroken that I didn’t want to sing. You know I’m a baby girl so the way I feel matters to me a lot and it wasn’t something I wanted to deal with at that time,” she revealed

Efya also revealed that she has worked nonstop in the music business for 15 years without taking a break. She actively performed on many shows throughout this prolonged period, consistently representing her art.

“Also, I’ve been working for 15 years without break and in between these times I’ve been performing on all the shows and still representing. And I think I gave everyone their feature,” she concluded.

Since going solo, Efya has released a mixtape and an album. She has also gifted listeners with songs like One of Your Own ft. Bisa Kdei, Daddy Yo ft. Wizkid, Getaway, Best In Me, and her multiple collaborations with Sarkodie.

Still being the song bird that she is, she has dropped a new song she titles "Super Super". Listen to it below.