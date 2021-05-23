Efya surprises King Promise with her 'cakes' as she hops on his 'Slow Down' track (WATCH)

In a video seen on social media that is causing traffic online, the two musicians have been spotted hanging out in a kitchen with Efya in red hot pants leaving her protruding 'backa' on wild display for the viewing pleasure of those who love to see the goodness of Efya.

Sharing the skin showing video on her Instagram page, the 'Sexy Sassy Wahala' singer wrote: "I love this song @iamkingpromise it’s 5S✨ SZN WUUUUUUUU ... But is we slow down tho".

Replying to the post that sees Efya happily throwing herself on King P in the kitchen for fun, the singer wrote "Ei Queen Mother. You for Slow Down pon we. Gang Wuuuuu".