Ekow Smith-Asante and wife mark 6th marriage anniversary with never-seen photos

To mark their anniversary which occurred on Sunday, August 15, Ekow Smith took to his Instagram page to send some strong, heart-warming and romantic messages to his wife.

According to him, their six years of being together has been full of God’s blessings and that he is grateful to Him for showing them love, happiness and understanding.

“6yrs of Gods blessings. We are eternally grateful to God for showing us love over war, happiness over sorrow and understanding over chaos. We will forever praise him. I love u, Nit,” he said in one post.

In another post, he promised his wife to love her till the end of time and further thanked God for how far he has brought them.

“Yea, babe, I'm gonna love u till the end of time. Happy 6th Anniversary. We thank God for how far we have come and coming to go,” he captioned a video slide of some never-seen photos.

Ekow Smith Asante and Nittina Sowah tied the knot at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Holy Ghost Temple, Frafraha in Accra on August 15, 2015.

The marriage ceremony was attended by top celebrities and have been blessed with children in their marriage. Hiplife music legend Okyeame Kwame performed at his wedding.