The 'wey tin no be Koko for my God' crooner in an interview on YFM has disclosed that he was a worker at Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs but he sacrificed it to follow his passion even though he had the opportunity to climb the ladder in the Ministry.

“When I finished school, I was pushed into the ministry of Foreign Affairs and I didn’t have fun doing it. So I quit. I worked at the Ministry for two years so I was on my way to becoming a minster or an ambassador but it wasn’t my vibe," the rapper said.

Speaking to Rev. Erskine on the Myd Morning Radio Show he detailed that "back then they knew I was deep into making music because as I was in the office, I had my headphones and I was always writing the lyrics".

E.L added that "I always wanted to be in the studio. There was just something about recording songs that I needed to do so at a point I just quit my job and said to myself that I can’t do it and that is when I joined Jay Foley in the studio”.

The multitalented Ghanaian musician concluded that “If I don’t enjoy it, I’m not doing it”.

E.L real name Elorm Adabla has indeed achieved a lot with his music career. He churned out hit songs such as ‘Kaalu’, ‘Kooko’, ‘Auntie Martha’, and was also a contributor to one of Sarkodie's breakthrough songs when he featured on 'Dangerous'.

EL presents VGMA awards to family

In 2016, E.L swept home awards at the VGMAs as he won biggest award of the night as Artiste of the Year, won Afro-pop Song of The Year with his 'Mi Naa Bo Po' track, Hip-life/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year, his "Shelele" song Best Music Video of The Year and also won Producer of The Year for his 'Mi Naa Bo Po' song.