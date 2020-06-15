According to the young Ghanaian millionaire, he’ll take his own life should the incumbent government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, win the forthcoming presidential election this December.

Before this, the controversial socialite sparked a hot political debate online when he claimed that the sitting President can never win the 2020 elections should the Electoral Commission even succeed in compiling a new voters’ register.

Whilst this comment is still being discussed online, with some social media users attacking Ibrah because they have opposing views, the social media star is still standing by his comment and even adding fuel to the flaming conversation.

Nana Addo with EC boss Jean Mensa

In a snapchat post seen by pulse.com.gh, he wrote “I’ll kill myself if Nana Addo wins 2020 elections. Just as I said that NAM1 will never bounce back to business else I’ll my self and it came to pass [SIC]”.

What do you have to tell Ibrah? See a screenshot of his post below and share your thoughts with us.