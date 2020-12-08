E.C's confirmed results from the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency also indicates that Lydia Alhassan has beaten John Setor Dumelo to retain her seat. Though the NDC in the constituency is challenging the result, friends and fans of the actor have been congratulating to him.

The NDC Constituency chairman for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, Bismark Abor-Ayittey, during an interview with Gh One TV, complained that electoral commission officers have denied its party the to privilege reconcile their pink sheet records from the polling stations to what has been coalited .

"We will use possible legal means to ensure that this result is properly certified by all the political parties." he said in the video below in which he addressed the party's concerns.

Nevertheless, whilst the NDC party engages the E.C with its issues, some Ghanaian celebrities have been congratulating the actor for his effort, which saw John giving Maa Lydia a tough competition.

From the results, Lydia polled 39,851 of the total votes while Dumelo managed 37,778 votes. The margin of 2073 votes becomes the NDC's best performance in constituency apart form controversially wining the seat once.

In congratulating John Dumelo, James Gardiner wrote " Kofi it’s normal to feel down and disappointed after all the applaudable hard work you put in during this campaign season. It was commendable and I want you to be proud of yourself!".

"Let us not delve into figures and percentages but the outcome clearly shows that it was a close call (the very first time in the Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency). Though it didn’t go in your favor, you still made history ".

He concluded that " build on that and never take your foot off the pedals. Remember that what defines us is how well we rise after we fall. You fought a good fight. Pick up from where you left off and march on with high shoulders and your head high. We move!"

See the posts below for what other Ghanaian celebrities have been saying about the Ayawaso West Constituency.