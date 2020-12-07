This year’s elections, just like the previous elections, has been tough between the top two presidential candidates, John Dramani Mahama (presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress) and Nana Akufo-Addo (presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party).
Celebrities from the film and music industry have shown that they believe in democracy by coming out to vote today.
From the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev Obofour, comedian Funny Face, filmmaker Tracey Boakye, socialite Moesha Budoung, dancehall stars Stonebwoy and Samini, actor Prince Davido Osei, rappers M.anifest and Edem, footballer Stephen Appiah to actor John Dumelo and his wife, see below top stars who stepped out to exercise their civil rights.
Rev Obofour
Funny Face
Moesha Boduong
Gloria Sarfo
Bulldog
Prince David Osei
Mrs Dumelo
Edem
Joe Mettle
M.anifest
Becca
Stonebwoy
Samini
Stephen Appiah
Tracey Boakye