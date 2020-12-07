This year’s elections, just like the previous elections, has been tough between the top two presidential candidates, John Dramani Mahama (presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress) and Nana Akufo-Addo (presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party).

Celebrities from the film and music industry have shown that they believe in democracy by coming out to vote today.

From the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev Obofour, comedian Funny Face, filmmaker Tracey Boakye, socialite Moesha Budoung, dancehall stars Stonebwoy and Samini, actor Prince Davido Osei, rappers M.anifest and Edem, footballer Stephen Appiah to actor John Dumelo and his wife, see below top stars who stepped out to exercise their civil rights.

Rev Obofour

Funny Face

Moesha Boduong

Gloria Sarfo

Bulldog

Prince David Osei

Mrs Dumelo

Edem

Joe Mettle

M.anifest

Becca

Stonebwoy

Samini

Stephen Appiah

Tracey Boakye