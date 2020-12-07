The exercise took place in the Ablekuma West constituency, where NPP’s Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is the incumbent member of parliament and contesting for this year.

Samini shared photos from the exercise on his Facebook page with the caption: “pls go out and #Vote .... I just did.”

Early November, the High-Grade Family record label owner, who discovered Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata, stirred up controversy when he announced his endorsement for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP with a new single, titled “Kpoyaka”.

In the new song produced by his frequent collaborator JMJ, Samini openly confirmed his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and endorsed its presidential candidate despite criticising fellow stars who endorsed politicians in 2016.

He described Nana Addo as original, hardworking, competent and someone who is known by the international community for his good governance.

Samini labelled him as ‘show boy’ – a popular local jargon used to describe people whose efforts are widely recognised by the entire nation.