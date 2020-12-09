The Ghanaian dancehall act who is fast gaining attention for his social media comedy is getting into the way to calm tensions in the country following how Ghanaians are anxiously waiting for the E.C to announce the results of the December polls.

Ahead of the declaration of the result which is expected to happen today at the Accra International Conference Center, some supporters of both major parties, NDC and NPP have taken to the streets to claim victory for their parties, despite TV3, UTV and Joy News projecting victory for Nana Addo.

The uncertainty and anxiety of the results have caused tension. Out of this, Shatta Wale has taken to social media to say that " very soon I will declare the winner myself so that Ghana can be free ... I will come Live !! So stay tuned !!!"

Before this, the Ghanaian dancehall act went viral yesterday after a Facebook live session in which he reacted to happenings of the 2020 elections. The video cracked the ribs of many and it seems Shatta Wale wants to entertain Ghanaians again with his comedy.

Watch his video that went viral yesterday in the post below.