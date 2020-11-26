Appearing on Okay FM, Abeiku Santana, asked the dancehall act if he has endorsed Nana Addo's re-election agenda and he said “ I’ve not endorsed any political party. When you mention the name Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I know he has done a lot of things which deserves my endorsement".

Stonebwoy continued that " so I can say I’ve not endorsed any political party but President Nana Akufo-Addo achievement as a Ghanaian President which is endorsable I do endorse.”

The 'Run Go' singer and the host of the show were talking about Samini openly declaring support for the NPP after a campaign song he composed for Nana Addo, was released a few weeks ago.

Speaking about Samini's move and answering Abeiku Santana's question as to whether if he will accept an offer from the NPP to do a cut for the party, he said: " you know everyone likes money because of Corona too everywhere is hot so when you even mention 1 dollar something will take it".

Samini to speak, perform at NPP’s virtual rally for the first time

However, he added that " but I respect everyone and their position, the reality is that whether you come out publicly or keep it privately, definitely you belong somewhere, so if he comes out to say it, I don't see it as any form of hypocrisy".

Pushed by Abeiku Santana to say if he will accept an offer from the NPP or not, Stonebwoy said " it is business but it's difficult " and added that as for now he won’t do it”.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy reiterated comments he shared in a previous interview that he won’t resist contesting for Member of Parliament in Ashaiman if the people call on him to do so.

However, he admits that the only challenge to that will be joining a political party because in Ghana before you can occupy such position, the person must join political party. Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us.