Whilst coalition of results from all polling stations across the country are being collated, the Prophetic Hill Founder said God revealed to him that the National Democratic Congress is winning the election with a one-touch victory.

According to the controversial man of God who as well prophesied win for the NDC months ahead for the NDC, the win is going to be a one-touch victory without a runoff. However, he has cautioned the party to remain vigilant through the rest of the collation.

During a Facebook live session, Prophet Nigel Gaisie whilst in a prophetic mood said God is saying that the NDC will win by one touch victory. " it is a one-touch victory for the NDC sayeth the Lord, nobody is going for a second round," he said.

He added that " everybody should be vigilant wherever you are, those praying keep praying. Your victory is almost close, we are close to victory". Hear more from him in the video below.