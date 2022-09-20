Emelia Brobbey shows off exquisite mansion and you'd love to see it (WATCH)

Miss Brobbey's property is an exquisite one painted white with green grass carpet compound. Viewers have also been teased with the house's plush interior decoration as the video starts from a hall in the house.

The actress posted the video with fewer words as she only captioned it with love white and green love emojis. Emelia is one most successful actresses and her asset in the video is proving that she has paid her dues.

Apart from producing movies, she is also a TV presenter as she runs her own TV show. Away from showbiz, Emelia Brobbey is also an entrepreneur with a booming pure water-making company, Star Ice, popular in Kumasi.

Once commenting about how she sponsors her luxurious life, Emelia Brobbey trashed reports that she may be having a 'sugar daddy in the corner. During an interview on Kastle FM's 'Amansan Krakye' show, she disclosed how she makes money from hard work.

“Amansan Krakye sometimes it’s not always what other people say that you need to respond to. That’s why I said on your show that I started doing movies and when I got money I invested in a pure water business for the past two years," she said.

The Kumawood actress who also stands tall among her colleagues in the industry went on to add that "everyone who’s into the pure water business knows that at least if you manage it well, you’d make some profit out of it".

Talking about other means she makes money, she detailed that "apart from that I also do television talk shows which have a lot of sponsors on it and that also helps me to make some money".

Emphasizing on her multiple streams of income, she continued that “more so, the music I’m doing is uploaded on YouTube and I do get money from the views. Also when I’m invited to appear for a performance on a show I’m paid for that as well. So everyone that follows my line of businesses knows that I’m involved with a lot of work which helps me to get money".