Emotional moment as Davido and Stonebwoy reunite in Qatar (WATCH)

Davido has been billed to perform at the closing ceremony while Stonebwoy is expected to thrill supporters at the fan festival on Friday, December 16, 2022 in Doha.

This will be the first time the 'Activate' singers are meeting after the Nigerian act lost his child. Davido's three year old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died on the evening of 31st October after he allegedly drowned in a private swimming pool at the family’s residence in Lagos

Reacting the news, Stonebwoy shared a word of prayer for Davido and Chioma. "God Comfort and Strengthen Their hearts. Let This Heavily Unbearable Hit Oh Lord become the very contact Point of eternal bond, Joy and Happiness and prosperity for the Young Couple and families Blessed with many seeds when they look back at it," the Ghanaian singer prayed.

In a post shared on his verified snapchat account, he concluded that "THE GOLIATHS OF @DAVIDO SEEMS TO CEASE NOT BUT SO SHALL HIS VICTOTIES NEVER CEASE".