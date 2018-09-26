Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tape


Video Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tape

Viewer discretion advised.

  • Published:
play

A video that shows a food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit spitting on pizza intended for customers has gone viral and the employee has now been fired and arrested.

The incident happened on Friday, September 21, 2018, when Detroit Tigers hosted the Kansas City Royals.

The video posted to Instagram by another employee shows a food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit spitting on the pizza, then rubbing the sauce in it.

Sharing the video online, Quinelle May wrote:

I was sent home early today because I didn’t have on my Comerica Park shirt and they say I was at the bathroom for too long. So they yelled at me and told me to go home.

But since they made me go home early I couldn’t wait until after the game to tell them an employee was spitting in customer pizzas!!! ???#detroittigers#worldstar #detroit

The customers don’t deserve this!! This is disgusting! And for the company to threaten me and let me go for exposing this video to the fans is also disgusting!!?

Quinelle May said the worker who spat in the food was “mad and having a bad day” and also claimed to have done it in the past.

May said after he recorded the video, he went to the bathroom looking around to tell people about the video, but couldn’t find anybody.

He said his managers got mad at him and shut him down when they tried to tell them.

Officials say the employee is in police custody and could face charges.

WATCH VIDEO

 

READ ALSO:Pizza Hut is trying to cash in on NFL fans by taking the opposite approach of Papa John's and Nike (YUM)

Detroit Sportservice, which provides food service at the ballpark, said in a statement:

As soon as we became aware through social media of potential food tampering Friday night, we immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product.

Food safety is our top priority and we will take any appropriate action necessary to protect our guests.

Though May says he’s been fired for posting the video online, a spokesperson for Detroit Sportservice says May has not been fired but was suspended. They released the following statement:

The employee who filmed and posted the video was sent home from the game Friday evening on an unrelated uniform violation prior to us learning about the food tampering via the video being posted on social media.

Our only subsequent communication with that employee was to let him know that he would not be working Saturday or Sunday.

No one acting in an official work capacity asked him to remove the video. We referred information regarding the video to the Detroit Police Department and they have told us it is an active investigation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Menzgold Saga: Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account private after brawl with Israel Laryae Menzgold Saga Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account private after brawl with Israel Laryae
Video: Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
Charity: Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school Charity Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school
Video: Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold
Kobi Kihara: Kobi Kihara makes comeback Kobi Kihara Kobi Kihara makes comeback
Great Minds International School: Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school Great Minds International School Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school

Recommended Videos

Video: Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
Video: Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve money from NAM1’s Menzgold
Bisa Kdei: I’ve had difficulty to beat the standard “Mansa” set for me Bisa Kdei I’ve had difficulty to beat the standard “Mansa” set for me



Top Articles

1 Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr...bullet
2 Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard...bullet
3 Video Fix your ‘wele’ mouth and stop giving Michy out for loans-...bullet
4 Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September –...bullet
5 Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go...bullet
6 Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Walebullet
7 Oops! Joy Blessing calls fan 'stupid' over Menzgold sagabullet
8 Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but...bullet
9 Princess Shyngle Get worried if your man was my ex - Actressbullet
10 Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you
He Can't Wait Man peeps at his bathing fiancée in unusual pre-wedding photos
Relationship Tips 5 signs your partner has lost interest in you
Marriage Divorce rates drop to their lowest levels in nearly 30 years: study
Video Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Marriage Tips 4 great sex positions that help burn belly fat
Sex Health Here are 5 sicknesses sex can help prevent
Relationship Tips 5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner
Marriage Tips 6 reasons why you should move in with your in-laws
Health Tips 6 risks involved in getting an IUD

Top Videos

1 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
2 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to...bullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
5 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
6 Video I used to make Pizza in Italy, train station –Pappy Kojobullet
7 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
8 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
9 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
10 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old...bullet

Celebrities

Birds Of A Feather Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media
Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport renovation 
U-turn Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport expansion
Love Birds Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo
Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones
Hot! Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones
X
Advertisement