Empress Gifty blows thousands of dollars to fix gold teeth

Dorcas Agambila

Controversial gospel musician, Empress Gifty, aka Noko Fine has blown thousands of dollars to look extravagantly posh!

Empress Gifty
Empress Gifty

Mrs Gifty Oppong Adorye has gone to fix gold-plated teeth to look good.

In a video that has surfaced on social media. Empress Gifty is seen with her husband with a dentist fixing her gold teeth.

The musician made for herself all the teeth for both the upper and lower jaws.

Sharing the video, she used a song noting she keeps winning even though haters want her to fail.

Empress Gifty has since gotten the attention of her fans as they heap praises on her and wish her luck for more wins.

This comes after she was recently made a king in Igbo Community in Ghana.

Empress Gifty has conferred the title Chief Ugo Nma.

Empress Gifty disclosed that she had been a very good friend of the chief and the community and does support time anytime she had to.

She added that though she deserved the kingship title, she believed it was God’s own time to honour her with such a blessing.

Dorcas Agambila
