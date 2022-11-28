According to the leading NPP member, he has been sacked from his job with National Security. The politicians married to Gospel singer, Empress Gifty, disclosed this during an interview on Oman FM.
Empress Gifty consoles husband as gov't allegedly sacks him from his job for supporting Alan Cash
Ghanaian politicians, Hopeson Adorye, has disclosed that he has been sacked from his job.
Mr Adorye detailed that he had been fired from his job mainly because of his staunch support for an NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.
“God will cater for us, we will eat, uncle (referring to the show host), God has got us. As we toiled in opposition for Akufo-Addo to come to power, we will do the same for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to come," he said.
Explaining his dismissal, he continued "I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect.’ That is why I am stressing that God will cater to us, we will never die".
Reacting to the news, Empress Gifty has taken to social media to console her husband as she assures that things will be alright. The '3y3 woa' singer shared a lovey-dovey photo with Mr. Adorye with the caption; “Nyame nti y3b3 didi,” which means “God will provide our daily bread.”
The Adorye's family and support for the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has eviden as he has also been spotted severally at series of concerts held by Empress Gifty.
