Empress Gifty faces hard criticism over 'slay queen' outfit for 'Ashaiman to Da World’

Selorm Tali

Gospel Artiste, Empress Gifty, has set tongues wagging over her choice of outfit she wore to perform at the Ashaiman to Da World’ concert.

Empress Gifty on stage at Ashaiman to Da World’
Empress Gifty on stage at Ashaiman to Da World'

The music show by Stonebwoy happened over the weekend and saw dozens of Ghanaian acts mount the stage to thrill their fans. However, Empress Gifty's performance from the show has been trending on social media with backlash over her outfit.

The Gospel artiste left her curves on wild display with her back sides bouncing as she wore a white t-shirt over black and white leggings. According to critics, she dressed like a 'slay queen' and not a Gospel singer.

According to some social media users, Empress Gifty's outfit was immoral for someone who is a Gospel singer. A social media reactions user said, “Gifty Empress is slowly and gradually losing the real gospel aspect of her music. Many love her cos of the way she carried herself in gospel music both on stage and in videos but now she is just getting carried away with the people she is surrounding herself with now, especially after she got married.

Am not here to judge or condemn her but many are looking up to her in a very positive way than what she has started exhibiting now. Yes, the fans are there to cheer to the music but your outfits must reflect what you say or act.”

According to the Facebook user, Empress Gifty "needs a counsellor before things get out of hand. Many gospel musicians struggle to make amends with their music and lifestyles, which has affected them negatively, and they regret such decisions. Gifty, I love your music, but please check your utterances and dressings. Thank you.”

Empress Gifty faces hard criticism over 'too sexy' outfit for 'Ashaiman to Da World’
Empress Gifty faces hard criticism over 'too sexy' outfit for 'Ashaiman to Da World' Pulse Ghana

Another social media user said, "nowadays it's difficult distinguishing between slay queens and gospel artistes.”

Commenting on the video, a third person added that “do we have gospel music in this country, apuu? All of them are in for their gains but using God's name to deceive the weak brains. Listen to any music u want and stop deceiving yourself all the time. I will rather listen to Wendy Shay, Sister Afya, Ebony and Co. music. These guys are not Mark Abraham and Co oo". Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.

Selorm Tali
