Whilst Joyce was performing at a show, Cecilia stormed the stage, grabbed the microphone and told her to go back to her husband under the guise of delivering a prophecy.

But according to fellow Gospel, Empress Gifty, Cecilia's move was disgracing and uncalled for. "Quitting a marriage is not a curse, if she's in a marriage and her handing is cutting, must she remain in it for it to cut off?" Gifty asked in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.

Cecilia Marfo

The "Yehia Wo" singer recounted her experience of marital issues and divorce to advise that there is nothing wrong with anyone quitting marriage because it's better than living in an abusive union.

Accordingly, Empress Gifty vehemently condemned Cecilia Marfo's action. She comes to join the likes of Counsellor Lutterodt among others who rebuked the "Afunumu Ba" singer's display at the event. Watch the video below.