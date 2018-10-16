Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her son


Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her 'son'

The powerful gospel musician, Gifty Osei shared a video on her Instagram page which showed a very sick little boy lying motionlessly in a hospital bed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her son play

Gifty Osei aka Empress Gifty

Indeed the Lord takes those he loves best to escape the evil in the world. This would provide some consolation for the pain as Empress Gifty as she lost her son.

The powerful gospel musician shared a video on her Instagram page which showed a very sick little boy lying motionlessly in a hospital bed. But our attention was drawn to the words she used to caption the photo. She wrote, “Ben is gone … with a heavy and sorryful heart … I will not see you on my birthday …”

READ ALSO: I’m not attracted to men with bald head - Musician

Apparently, Benjamin Adzi Essien was one of the children she frequently visited at the Motherly Love Foundation. The video may have been his last moments on earth as he gave up the ghost. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

I don't care about the drug tag - Efya I don't care about the drug tag - Efya
Mr Ibu wants a child from a fine Ghanaian lady Mr Ibu wants a child from a fine Ghanaian lady
You killed yourself by dropping an empty album - Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale You killed yourself by dropping an empty album - Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his career go down – Shatta Wale vows Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his career go down – Shatta Wale vows
Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Poly
Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Poly
Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied entry to Reign concert (Video) Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied entry to Reign concert (Video)

Recommended Videos

Couple splurges GHC 150,000 on first copy of Shatta's Reign Album Couple splurges GHC 150,000 on first copy of Shatta's Reign Album
Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at ‘Reign’ concert; Kisses her Shatta Wale proposes to Michy at ‘Reign’ concert; Kisses her
Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concert



Top Articles

1 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
2 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
3 Did DKB insult Sarkodie's mother at 'Reign' concert?bullet
4 This is the amount Shatta Wale made from 'Reign Album' concertbullet
5 Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snubbullet
6 Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestialbullet
7 Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launchbullet
8 Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied...bullet
9 Shatta Wale denied me and Stonebwoy from performing at...bullet
10 Chris Attoh and wife spotted on their honeymoonbullet

Top Videos

1 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
2 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
6 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
7 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
10 Video Mercy Chinwo - Excess Love (Official Video)bullet

Celebrities

Shatta Michy spotted rocking a gold ring after her engagement with Shatta Wale
Shatta Michy spotted rocking a gold ring after her engagement with Shatta Wale
Davido hugging his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke at one of his campaign rallies
All the times Davido has been spotted with politicians
Shatta Wale and Michy to spend their pre-wedding honeymoon in Dubai
Shatta Wale and Michy to spend their pre-wedding honeymoon in Dubai
Shatta Wale slams Sarkodie (Video)
X
Advertisement