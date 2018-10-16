Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her 'son'

news

Indeed the Lord takes those he loves best to escape the evil in the world. This would provide some consolation for the pain as Empress Gifty as she lost her son.

The powerful gospel musician shared a video on her Instagram page which showed a very sick little boy lying motionlessly in a hospital bed. But our attention was drawn to the words she used to caption the photo. She wrote, “Ben is gone … with a heavy and sorryful heart … I will not see you on my birthday …”

Apparently, Benjamin Adzi Essien was one of the children she frequently visited at the Motherly Love Foundation. The video may have been his last moments on earth as he gave up the ghost. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: