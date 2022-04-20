RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Empress Gifty speaks against abusive relationships; says 'you'll die if you stay' (WATCH)

Empress Gifty says any form of abuse in any relationship is a threat to life and must not be condoned.

The Ghanaian gospel singer was speaking about the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu, a Nigerian Gospel singer who reportedly lost her life to domestic abuse.

According to Empress Gifty, the ‘Ekwueme’ hit-maker may have been enduring her abusive relationship due to what people may have said should have decided to quit her marriage.

"If this woman had this thing that is called self-confidence, she would have gone a long time but because of what people will say, maybe she could have lost her pulpit to sing. There are so many clauses that made her stay," Empress Gifty stated.

"Two, they will say because of the children, but you'll die and who will take care of the children? Move," she added.

Speaking on ‘Drivetime on Joy’, the Gospel singer emphasized that “I have come to a point in life that I will never advise any young woman [or man], to stay in a marriage that you’re being abused in…you will die before your time”.

According to Empress Gifty, most of the culprits alos deceive victims by showing remorse, and in some cases and attribute their abusive acts o the devil. But Empress Gifty says “the devil has no idea of that beating. In fact he is busy somewhere”.

In the video below, she reiterated that “I am telling them they should run away [from abusive relationships]".

