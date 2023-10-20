Empress Lupita and Godpapa reappear in court after psychiatric evaluation (VIDEO)

Empress Lupita and Godpapa in their TikTok videos and an interview have claimed to have sacrificed their son to save the world. The comments sparked public outcry for the couple to be interrogated, hence, they were arrested in May 2023.

In a new update, the court after sanctioning the couple to undergo a psychiatric examination over a series of bizarre courtroom behaviour exhibited by the couple during their legal proceedings, has ruled that Empress Lupita and Godpapa are mentally ill and unfit to stand trial.

The decision by the court comes at the back of a report by the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. An Angel FM reporter, Ama Brako, explained that the examination was conducted by a senior doctor at the Psychiatric Hospital and the doctor's assessment revealed a history of mental instability dating back approximately 11 years.

“A senior medic at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital was the one who came to the court to explain things, she said that the two of them had been mentally unstable for about 11 years and she believed that they had been hearing voices, so if they were there, they can talk to themselves and laugh,” she explained.