"Keep shooting videos like you want to battle Jay Z, you will wake up one day and ask me how I made all this money… and I will tell you this…” Shatta Wale’s said in a snapchat post which triggered reactions across social media.

In reaction, David Nicolsey, who is the CEO of North Production which has shot countless videos for Sarkodie and other acts, decided to reply to Shatta Wale.

According to him, the 'Gringo' singer's comment is an unfortunate one that speaks down on others who invest in their craft to sell Ghana music.

"Shattawale is the main reason the Ghanaian music industry is failing. One big empty barrel!" he tweeted and added that "Same artist will rant about how the industry is struggling but yet tarnish and insult everyone. This behaviour of his greatly discourages investor confidence and cripples the entire Ghana music industry".

Exposing the double standard in Shatta Wale's comment, in another tweet, he said "same artist has been online promoting Beyonce's Already music video at this year's VMA for best art direction video nomination. It's so confusing".