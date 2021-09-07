The Ghanaian dancehall act attracted the wrath of David Nicolsey after he decided to throw a shot at Ghanaian musicians for investing too much money in their music videos.
'Empty barrel Shattawale is the reason Ghanaian music industry is failing' - Nicolsey
Popular video director, David Nicolsey, has dragged Shatta Wale to the cleaners.
"Keep shooting videos like you want to battle Jay Z, you will wake up one day and ask me how I made all this money… and I will tell you this…” Shatta Wale’s said in a snapchat post which triggered reactions across social media.
In reaction, David Nicolsey, who is the CEO of North Production which has shot countless videos for Sarkodie and other acts, decided to reply to Shatta Wale.
According to him, the 'Gringo' singer's comment is an unfortunate one that speaks down on others who invest in their craft to sell Ghana music.
"Shattawale is the main reason the Ghanaian music industry is failing. One big empty barrel!" he tweeted and added that "Same artist will rant about how the industry is struggling but yet tarnish and insult everyone. This behaviour of his greatly discourages investor confidence and cripples the entire Ghana music industry".
Exposing the double standard in Shatta Wale's comment, in another tweet, he said "same artist has been online promoting Beyonce's Already music video at this year's VMA for best art direction video nomination. It's so confusing".
At the time of this publication, Shatta Wale has not responded to Nicolsey's comments. However, some tweeps have been sharing their thoughts on the matter. See their tweets below and leave your opinions with us in the comment section.
