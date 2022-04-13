RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'The enemy's plan shall not prosper - John Dumelo responds to death rumour (WATCH)

A YouTube blog has alleged that John Dumelo is dead and the actor has responded.

John Dumelo

On April 11th 2020, the YouTube blog claimed that the actor who was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the 2020 elections, had died.

The report has reached the actor and he is trashing it. “I’ve had a lot of calls and people have sent me messages about some fake news on YouTube saying that I’m dead. It’s not true, I’m still alive," John Dumelo said in a new video.

To affirm that he is well and kicking, he added that "today is the 13th of April, 2022. I’m still alive so just ignore this fake news and let’s all move forward in the Lord,” John Dumelo said in a new video that has been shared on his YouTube channel.

Expressing worry over those behind the fake news, he is saying that “I just hope and pray that these unscrupulous individuals who make up such trick stories would be brought to justice".

He continued that "if you want to get content, you don’t have to say something is dead. What are you trying to achieve? I’m alive and kicking. You have nothing to worry about".

In the video below, he shared a word of prayer as he prayed that “whatever the enemy has planned will not prosper in Jesus name…

