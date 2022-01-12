Enjoyment Minister D Black pampers himself with new Benz to mark 35th birthday (PHOTOS)

Acknowledging his fans and supporters, he added that "Grateful for the people that continue to support & love me. Grateful for it all. Happy Birthday to the Enjoyment Minister".

Shots of D Black posing with his new Benz

Colleagues and fans of the rapper have since been joining in celebration as they flood the comment section of his post with birthday wishes. "Happy birthday Mr minister. Keep enjoying," comic actor, Clemento Suarez wrote.

"Happy Birthday Gee More Blessings," Captain Planet added. Showing off the new car which already has a customized number plate in his name, D Black posed by his toy which is parked in his garage.

D Black's post on Instagram

This kind of treatment is however not new to rapper born Desmond Kwesi Blackmore. He already owns a Benz, Range Rover, Chevy Truck among other cars.

D Black posing with his cars

D Black is one of the most successful Ghanaian rappers out there. He owns six companies that he manages which includes his record label, an event company among others.

D Black also owns a nightclub and a lounge in Cantonments which has become popular in Accra because of how his venues are always packed with people enjoying life - a venture that has fetched him a new nickname as Ghana's Enjoyment Minister.

On this note, from pulse.com.gh, we say happy birthday to Enjoyment Minister. Check out shots of his new whip below.

Shots of D Black's Benz birthday from himself to himself

