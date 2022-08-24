This comes after reports that claimed that MzGee's departure from TV3 was a prank that went wrong. An online portal claimed she tendered in resignation with anticipation that it will influence her bosses to overturn a decision about a show she wanted to host.
'Enough of the nonsense' - Angry MzGee dares TV3 and bloggers over 'sacked' report
MzGee is upset over rumours that have surfaced about her exit from TV3. Accordingly, the Ghanaian TV presenter has decided to set the record straight by letting her hatters know that "I am too good to be sacked".
The report said, unexpected to MzGee, her resignation was accepted, hence, her exit from the Kanda-based Media House. However, according to MzGee the report is NOT true.
"Sincerely, I resign a media outlet barely 2years after getting in and almost a year after, you're still talking about it and writing warp. I bet I am that IMPORTANT. In fact looks like the sector lost a major newsmaker," she wrote.
"Don't worry I didn't go to sleep. I have no issues with TV3, it was home while it lasted but I dare TV3 or those bloggers without portfolios to come out with my sack letter. I still have my resignation letter and their acceptance after I refused to engage".
She continued that "enough of the nonsense, I've been quiet for far too long. Get it right, never in the history TV3, have they released a statement, distributed to bloggers of staff resigning stating clear the dates they are finally free"
"TV3 was simply afraid I was going on a different network the Monday after I tendered in my resignation, better get your facts. No media house, no establishment has ever sacked me. Lemme not brag but I am too good to be sacked. I always, walk out when I feel like it," she concluded.
The entertainment journalist joined TV3 in 2019 after leaving Multimedia Ghana's Joy News and Hitz FM. Before her resignation in 2021 October, MzGee at Media General hosted an entertainment show, on TV3 and 3 FM, Simply Showbiz and Showbuzz respectively.
