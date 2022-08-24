'Enough of the nonsense' - Angry MzGee dares TV3 and bloggers over 'sacked' report

The report said, unexpected to MzGee, her resignation was accepted, hence, her exit from the Kanda-based Media House. However, according to MzGee the report is NOT true.

Pulse Ghana

"Sincerely, I resign a media outlet barely 2years after getting in and almost a year after, you're still talking about it and writing warp. I bet I am that IMPORTANT. In fact looks like the sector lost a major newsmaker," she wrote.

"Don't worry I didn't go to sleep. I have no issues with TV3, it was home while it lasted but I dare TV3 or those bloggers without portfolios to come out with my sack letter. I still have my resignation letter and their acceptance after I refused to engage".

She continued that "enough of the nonsense, I've been quiet for far too long. Get it right, never in the history TV3, have they released a statement, distributed to bloggers of staff resigning stating clear the dates they are finally free"

"TV3 was simply afraid I was going on a different network the Monday after I tendered in my resignation, better get your facts. No media house, no establishment has ever sacked me. Lemme not brag but I am too good to be sacked. I always, walk out when I feel like it," she concluded.