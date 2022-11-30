RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Epic moment as King Promise dines with Chelsea legends in Qatar (PHOTOS)

King Promise is living the dream of most Chelsea fans as he has ended up with an epic moment with three of Chelsea's greatest players.

King Promise with football legends, John Terry, Didier Drogba and Marcel Desailly
Hundreds of football superstars and thousands of football lovers have been in the Qatar for the 2022 World Cup tournament. This has brought the opportunity for The Ghanaian singer to link up with John Terry, Didier Drogba and Marcel Desailly in Qatar.

Excited King Promise, who is a staunch Chelsea FC fanatic, posted a photo of himself with the football legends and disclosed that they had breakfast together.

"Breakfast In Qatar with Chelsea GREATS ! @didierdrogba @JohnTerry26 @marceldesailly," he captioned his post which has fast gone viral on social media. After 3 hours, the post gathered over 5800 likes, 740 plus retwwets and hundreds of comments.

Reacting to the tweet, a fans said "You for feature them in one of your music videos" and another added that "Love this Historic picture".

