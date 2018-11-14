news

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats songstress eShun has been spotted with the Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

The “Akyia” hitmaker and the Italian diplomat were spotted taking photos ahead of her performance scheduled for tonight at the UN Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland

The event will have eShun perform among other songs – a song she composed called “I Belong” which is to address the phenomena called statelessness and also give a brief speech on the statelessness issue from the African perspective.

The event will feature the High Commissioner Filippo Grandi and a formerly stateless woman Artee who lives in Thailand and a performance by the Ghanaian Singer eShun.

Statelessness is a situation where a person is denied of his or her nationality. It is estimated that at least 10 million people are stateless worldwide: they are not considered as nationals by any state under the operation of its law.

They often aren’t allowed to go to school, see a doctor, get a job, open a bank account, buy a house or even get married.

eShun is the only African who is performing at this year’s event.

eShun is expected to release the official music video for her latest hit song “Akyia” on November 21, 2018.