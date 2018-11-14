Pulse.com.gh logo
eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland

The “Akyia” hitmaker and the Italian diplomat were spotted taking photos ahead of her performance scheduled for tonight at the UN Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland

eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland play

eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats songstress eShun has been spotted with the Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

The event will have eShun perform among other songs – a song she composed called “I Belong” which is to address the phenomena called statelessness and also give a brief speech on the statelessness issue from the African perspective.

The event will feature the High Commissioner Filippo Grandi and a formerly stateless woman Artee who lives in Thailand and a performance by the Ghanaian Singer eShun.

READ MORE: WATCH: Sonnie Badu gifted 2018 Mercedes-Benz after selling his car to start a church

Statelessness is a situation where a person is denied of his or her nationality. It is estimated that at least 10 million people are stateless worldwide: they are not considered as nationals by any state under the operation of its law.

They often aren’t allowed to go to school, see a doctor, get a job, open a bank account, buy a house or even get married.

eShun is the only African who is performing at this year’s event.

eShun is expected to release the official music video for her latest hit song “Akyia” on November 21, 2018.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

