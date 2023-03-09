ADVERTISEMENT
Even Sarkodie is married - Kuami Eugene comes under attack over why he is single

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene is single and ready to mingle but according to the singer, any lady that wants to come be his must have a tough skin.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene

The Ghanaian singer explains that because of his work and the attention he receives, everyone wants a piece of him. Hence, it is not going to be easy for any woman who will become his girlfriend.

“I am not dating… Right now, I know dating me will be very difficult. You should have tough skin to date me,” he told TV host Sika Osei’.

During an interview on Lynx TV, Kuami Eugene emphasized that in order for his relationship with any woman to advance, the lady must be willing to make some sacrifices as well.

Currently, women, girls, everyone, including men, want to have one person to themselves…If you wanna have me to yourself, it’s gonna take some sacrifices because people won’t just allow you to. They won’t allow you to have Kuami all for yourself. You’ll get a lot of hatred… people are gonna hurt you. They will come at you,” he said.

The 'Angela' singer adds that some individuals would even go far to poison the minds of any woman who agrees to enter his life. “Everybody wants a piece of me. It is what it is…I am attracted to smart and neat people,” he said.

The comments by Eugene have since attracted backlash as some fans disagree with him. "Ah awurade this guy paaa. Sarkodie mpo yere asom dwo no, na wo Kuami Eugene. Asem," a fan said.

Kuami Eugene comes under attack over reason why he is single
Kuami Eugene comes under attack over reason why he is single Kuami Eugene comes under attack over reason why he is single Pulse Ghana
Others sharing their thoughts on the excerpt of the interview shared by Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official, claim that Eugene is only finding an excuse to stay away from any committed relationship.

"So in summary, he is still in his ashawo season. We hear you man," a Twitter user said, with another adding that "in other words your man want tell we say he be womanizer, no promises Charlie".

