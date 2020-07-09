According to the loudmouth counsellor, victims of rape enjoy the act.

He made this statement with big ego on live television yesterday.

He admits that consent is required before anyone can initiate sexual act but turns around to say victims of rape consent during the act.

“Anytime the act begins, you are not ready for it. But during the act, you consent to it” he told the host.

He went on to make a jaw-dropping statement, saying “Every rape victim enjoys it.”

He showed that he is conversant with the law regarding rape but insists consent isn’t a thing — and that most rapists have sexual affair with their victims.

“People take it to court because there’s a law that saids sex must be consensual. So, under the Act, when you engage in an unconsensual sex, you will face the law.”

“But there have been a lot of rape victims who have sexual affair with their rapists,” he added.

Watch the full interview below.