The “HashTag” actress made this assertion during an interview on Neat FM yesterday.

She said every woman has a partner and a sponsor in their life, but the sponsors come in ranks – there are some who pay more than others.

Salma Mumin was commenting on the trending “Papa No” story when she made this claim.

“Every woman is a prostitute, every woman has a boyfriend,” she claimed. “But their sponsors are in different ranks. If yours would give you 100, others would give her 1,000.”

She continued: “Just pray for God’s blessings. So, that someone would also give you 1,000. If your man is supporting you, there is nothing wrong with that.”

Watch the full interview below.