Everybody needs maintenance - Nana Ama McBrown confirms to butt lift rumours

Speaking at a seminar organized by Glitz Africa in Kumasi, Nana Ama Mcbrown owned to getting a liposuction procedure and said she was not ashamed of her decision.

While explaining, the popular actress used the analogy that even cars need maintenance, hence, humans also need that.

She noted that once an individual has used a car for some time and some parts are worn out, the person gets new parts to replace the old parts.

"Liposuction, I am saying it and I am not shy because if you are growing and you are comfortable and you have the resources and you are healthy, you still need maintenance," she said.

"If you buy a car in the year 2000 and you ride it till 2002, can't you change some parts or even spray it?" Nana Ama McBrown quizzed.

Nana Ama McBrown further stated that if any lady has the financial capability and her health status will allow her and she wants to go for liposuction, the person should happily do so.

Live a life that makes you comfortable," the actress advised.

Watch the video below:

Recently, Entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong Mann claimed that actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has enhanced her buttocks.

According to Sally, she isn't like the critics who secretly talk about the actress's butt enhancement yet are unable to publicly say it.

She, however, noted that there was nothing wrong with Nana Ama McBrown enhancing any part of her body, including her buttocks.

“You all complain and say it secretly. But I’ve got the balls to let people know that Nana Ama McBrown has enhanced her butt, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

“She knows I don’t hate her, but if she feels I’ve said something about her and she’s offended, I don’t care,” she said on Onua FM’s Anigye mmere entertainment and lifestyle show.