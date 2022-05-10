'Everything is increasing except salaries' - Lydia Forson

The management of the Ghana Water Company (GWCL) has also proposed a 334% increase in water tariff.

Reacting to these reports, the Ghanaian actress has taken to social media to lament over how workers' salaries aren't increasing amidst it all. "Everything is increasing except salaries," she tweeted.

The tweet has since attracted comments tweeps. "Chale… I don’t think I can survive on my salary till the month-end even. Hot y3mi ooh", @Mr_Dadzie tweeted with @KingLexis9 adding that "how are we gonna survive this if everything keeps increasing except wanna salaries, Ghana hard rough".

The lamentations are also fueled by the latest report on the increase in transportation fares by commercial drivers. The GPRTU announced that transportation fares l be adjusted upwards by 30%.

In an interview on JoyNews, Samuel Amoah, a member of the National Communication team of the GPRTU, revealed that the increase is due to President Akufo-Addo’s remark that government cannot afford to remove taxes on petroleum products.