Ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador admits losing credibility about her status

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor has admitted losing credibility about her health status due to her inconsistences.

Speaking on the Delay Show Saturday, Dzidzor, who had said she tested positive for HIV and was working with the Ghana AIDS Commission, said she has never test positive, a claim disputed by the AIDS Commission.

"I know that I have lost trust," she told host of the show Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay. "In the minds of people, I have lost trust, I have lost credibility when it comes to my health issues."

"But my health issues should be somebody's burden," he said, repeating, "It shouldn't be somebody's burden."

In the wide-ranging interview, denied ever testing positive for HIV/AIDS but admitted taking antiretroviral drugs.

Asked how long she took the antiretroviral drugs, she answered "only once."

Finding her claims inconsistent, the host ripped into her, saying "for the first time in my life that I have conducted an interview, everything you said, I don't know what to believe and what not to believe."