Ex-Prez John Mahama visits veteran actress Grace Nortey (PHOTOS)

The 85-year-old veteran Ghanaian is one of the ace actresses and pioneers of Ghanaian theatre and drama.

Grace Nortey has been active in the film, theatre and drama industry for over five decades as a versatile actress. One of her popular movies earned her the nickname Maame Dzata.

Before fame as an actress, the actress hosted a radio talk show for Ga women ("Nyeawokoshie") on Radio One in 1970s. Her first major appearance on the screen was in the comic film "Juju" in 1986. Some of her popular movies include Lost Hope, Dza Gbele, Matters of the Heart, Sekina, P over D, and Beast of No Nation.

For her contribution to the Ghanaian movie industry, Grace Nortey is considered a Ghanaian legend. Accordingly, it comes as no surprise that former John Dramani will pay her random visit to check up on her.

Prez. John Mahama has paid a visit to veteran actress Grace Nortey Pulse Ghana

In June this, Veteran Kumawood actor, George Appiah Kubi, has disclosed that former President, John Mahama has been taking care of some veteran actors and the wives of some deceased actors for some time now.

According to actor widely known as Paa George, this started when the former President met some aged actors at the funeral of the late Super OD.

He indicated in an interview that, since then, John Mahama has made them his responsibility. To him, he is still alive because of the benevolence of John Mahama.

He detailed that after every three months, the former President provides him and other veteran actors and actresses with food and cash.

“Mahama is a good man. The strength I have today, I owe to him and God. Since OD died and we went to the funeral with him he has been so good. He met with us and some other veteran actors and actresses at the funeral and since then, he takes good care of us. Every three months he provides us with food like rice and oil with sardines to go with. He adds money that can take care of us for the period.

“We meet at Mr Mensah’s house and he does not even come there, he does it through Mr. Beautiful. He takes care of us and even the wives of late actors. Even now that he is not the President, he continues to take care of us. We should be grateful to such people. I’ve never gone to his house; I don’t even know his house.”