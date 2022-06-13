RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Fake Delay househelp' apologizes after police report

Selorm Tali

The lady who claimed to have been Delay's house help has issued an apology to the TV Host.

The unknown lady in a TikTok video that has gone viral alleged that she was a house help to Delay and lived in her house. She claimed that Delay has a daughter. The video surfaced after Afia Schwarzenegger attacked Delay and called her 'baren'.

In a new update, she is rendering an unqualified apology to Delay. "Sorry delay I never knew it will trend like this," she said.

Explaining what influenced to record the video, she added that "I was in pain if I hear something bad about my role model pls sorry". This comes Delay reported her to Ghana Police.

In a letter addressed from her lawyers, the TV host has also petitioned Ghana Police to investigate the young lady over her claims. The letter was titled "PETITION TO INVESTIGATE FRAUDULENT MISREPRESENTATION".

"We act as solicitors for Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known in the media space as Delay, under whose instruction we petition your office. Our Client has on several occasions received reports of persons who falsely purport to be her acquaintance and fraudulently use their misrepresentations to induce personal gifts, money and favours from unsuspecting victims," the letter said.

It continued, "some of these persons also employ the use of deliberate falsehoods to attract attention from unsuspecting Ghanaians to their social media handles. In particular, our Client's attention has been drawn to a video in circulation of a young girl who, among others, misrepresents to the public that she has been a house help for our Client".

Our Client says she does not know her and has never had any dealings with her. Our Client is worried about the flurry of misrepresentations made by persons about her, especially in the light of reports of some persons using such misrepresentations to induce favours and other personal gains from unsuspecting people.

Our Client, therefore, implores your office to investigate the issue and where any criminal culpability is established, to trigger appropriate proceedings to abate this behaviour. We have attached a copy of the video and other publications for your perusal We count on your usual high sense of professionalism.

Selorm Tali

