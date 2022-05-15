RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Fame means nothing to this man’ – Ghanaians react as Kendrick Lamar plays football at Jamestown

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Since arriving in Ghana, American rapper, Kendrick Lamar, has been experience the country in diverse ways.

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar

One of such ways he was when playing football at Jamestown, the oldest district in Accra.

Recommended articles

Upon seeing this, some Ghanaians expressed awe. To some of them, the ‘Alright’ crooner does not perceive fame as other people see it.

His presence in the country has evoked many reactions from his fans and other music lovers.

Kendrick, who is also a songwriter, record producer, and the only rapper who has won the Pulitzer Prize for Music has been seen shooting some scenes of his music videos at the Laboma beach in Teshie on the Accra-Tema beach road.

He has also been seen signing autograph for fans whilst on duty shooting his video.

As part of his many activities, he went to a game centre to play video games with some children in Jamestown.

Photos of the rapper that suggested he was in Ghana surfaced on the internet about three days ago, although the exact day he arrived is not yet known. It sent netizens into a frenzy.

Kendrick Lamar was already among the most talked about people on social media during that time because of the anticipation towards the release of his album. 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' was released the midnight of the day he was spotted in the country.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ibrah One: Ghana-based socialite runs mad, spotted roaming in Niger (WATCH)

Ibrah Wan runs mad

Fans wowed with Dr Louisa's curves and dance moves as she turns bridesmaid (WATCH)

Dr Louisa

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reacts to Kendrick Lamar's visit to Ghana

Jack Dorsey

Chaos at Airport as Fameye and team clash with security officials (VIDEO)

Fameye violence at the airport