Fameye accused of stealing iPhone 8 amidst Okponglo 'reckless driving' brouhaha

Fameye picked a trending spot on Ghana Twitter yesterday after he narrated an incident that forced him to seize the said missing phone.

"Let's solve it on the street. Last year I do some little reckless driving for Okponglo we the traffic light on red so then I for park, one trotro mate come Dey diss me aa wey I roll my glass down Dey tell am say I mke sorry in sef Dey cool," he recounted.

He continued that "now one foolish Leg student drop from the troski come noorI quote'who that who that? Oh ebe you Fameye? Lemme video you, you be Fameye Soo what. Foolish boy, you want to kill me kwasia".

"Oh mesii I just spy am ad I no know how my team manage go seize the phone from am before he go post for clout. Fast forward light on green wey we go," he added.

"I wan mke dem give am in phone the next day but sekof he fool nu the next day he send boys mke dem diss for Twitter here and so I no give am. We Dey new month I wan give am Moro but on one condition," he said.

Stating the condition, he said "mke he tweet under this post and apologize also make a video and apologize & unlock ien iPhone 6 or 7 I no know sef, in our presence and delete the video he take nu!!!!".

"Location Ashongman estate call this line 027 778 2264," Fameye said in the Tweet below that went viral. Accordingly, the young in question has shown up on Twitter to share his side of the story. Tweeting with the handle @_dave001, he accused Fameye of telling lies.

Fameye’s post Pulse Ghana

"Fameye has told you all his story. It's now time for me to tell mine. Lying to the whole world it was last year when everything happened on Sunday 9th January at Okponglo around 5 pm," he tweeted.

See the screenshots below of his detailed narration.

Dave’s narration Pulse Ghana

Dave’s narration Pulse Ghana