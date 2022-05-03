Fameye announces birth of second child

Whilst promoting his sophomore project, the 'Praise' singer announced the birth of another child. According to a report by nkonkonsa.com, he "made the statement during Ato Kwamina’s ‘The Listening Party Space’ Twitter space debate".

The newborn child will be Fameye's second child with his lovely baby mama, Bridget Agyemang Boateng. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in late 2019. Their son has been named Arvid A. Famiyeh.

Speaking about the mother of his children, he went on to say that he wants to settle with her. He has however not disclosed the sex of the new addition to their family. Congratulations to Fameye on his second album and second child.