The Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, released his second studio album dubbed ‘Songs of Peter’ on April 29th, 2022.
Fameye announces birth of second child
Fameye is not only expanding his music catalogue with release of his latest album, he is also expanding his family as he has fathered another child.
The 13-track album, enlisted highlife legend, Ofori Amponsah, Kwesi Arthur, Pure Akan, and “Fameye’s close-knit music family made up of Amakye The Rapper, Akodaa Seden and Suzzway.”
Whilst promoting his sophomore project, the 'Praise' singer announced the birth of another child. According to a report by nkonkonsa.com, he "made the statement during Ato Kwamina’s ‘The Listening Party Space’ Twitter space debate".
The newborn child will be Fameye's second child with his lovely baby mama, Bridget Agyemang Boateng. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in late 2019. Their son has been named Arvid A. Famiyeh.
Speaking about the mother of his children, he went on to say that he wants to settle with her. He has however not disclosed the sex of the new addition to their family. Congratulations to Fameye on his second album and second child.
