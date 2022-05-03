RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fameye announces birth of second child

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Fameye is not only expanding his music catalogue with release of his latest album, he is also expanding his family as he has fathered another child.

Fameye and son
Fameye and son

The Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, released his second studio album dubbed ‘Songs of Peter’ on April 29th, 2022.

Recommended articles

The 13-track album, enlisted highlife legend, Ofori Amponsah, Kwesi Arthur, Pure Akan, and “Fameye’s close-knit music family made up of Amakye The Rapper, Akodaa Seden and Suzzway.”

Fameye's 'Songs of Peter' album cover art
Fameye's 'Songs of Peter' album cover art Fameye's 'Songs of Peter' album cover art Pulse Ghana

Whilst promoting his sophomore project, the 'Praise' singer announced the birth of another child. According to a report by nkonkonsa.com, he "made the statement during Ato Kwamina’s ‘The Listening Party Space’ Twitter space debate".

The newborn child will be Fameye's second child with his lovely baby mama, Bridget Agyemang Boateng. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in late 2019. Their son has been named Arvid A. Famiyeh.

Fameye celebrates girlfriend on her birthday
Fameye celebrates girlfriend on her birthday Pulse Ghana

Speaking about the mother of his children, he went on to say that he wants to settle with her. He has however not disclosed the sex of the new addition to their family. Congratulations to Fameye on his second album and second child.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

Despite Media disassociates itself from Kwame Nkrumah Tikɛse's outburst against Vim Lady

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Vim Lady

Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped and raped her every day (VIDEO)

Juliet Ibrahim for her lipsticks and lashes line

‘May God judge you both’, Yul Edochie’s wife reacts after husband shared pictures of 2nd wife’s son

Yul Edochie, son and second wife