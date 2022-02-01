Fameye cuts Europe trip short; returns to donate items to Apietse explosion victims

The explosives detonated and brought down the community to debris leading to deaths and injuries.

Reacting to the news from his base abroad, the 'Praise' singer who hails from the area promised to return to Ghana to sympathize with his people and he has delivered.

"I saw the news last night but I didn't want to post anything about it because most at times when these issues happen everyone has what he or she will say. So I had to wait and call people from the town to verify if it is true.

"Apiate is one area that I know. I have been there before, it is not in Bogoso but it is just close to Bogoso. It is just like Bogoso is the capital of these towns," he said in a TV3 interview after the explosion.

Living by his words, the musician returned to Ghana a few days ago and has visited the Apietse community to donate some relief items as seen in the photos below.

Fameye donates to Apiate community Pulse Ghana

