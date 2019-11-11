In September 2019, the “Nothing I Get” hitmaker performed at the wedding of Reverend Obofour’s Junior pastor’s wedding ceremony. The singer in a new interview has disclosed how much his appearance at the ceremony fetched him.

Interestingly, Fameye failed to disclose the amount but said that the money can buy iPhone 11 Pro. A comment which insinuates that Rev. Obofour gave Fameye nothing less than GH¢5000 taking into consideration the price of iPhone 11 Pro.

A report by ghbase.com quoted him to have said that“I know he [Rev. Obofour] likes my songs and has always been hyping me and so I didn’t see the need to charge him for performing in his church.. But what he gave me can buy iPhone 11 Pro”, he told Dr Prekese, host of Onua FM drive time, “Efie Ne Fie”