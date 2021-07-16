Fameye makes U-turn, says he’s ready to perform in church

Announcing the release of the video for his latest song, titled “Praise,” he disclosed that he is ready to perform in church.

“We are ready to perform in your church,” he wrote on his official Instagram page on Friday, July 16.

In September 2020, Fameye, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, revealed during an interview on Abeiku Santana’s “Atuu” show that he has quit church.

According to the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Best New Artiste of the Year” winner, he was a committed churchgoer, however, when he decided to go dread and got his ears pierced, he was criticised by some of the members of his church.

He said he arrived at the decision to stop church completely because he didn’t like how the criticism was handled by his church members.

“I’ve stopped going to church,” he told Abeiku Santana. “I used to be a committed churchgoer but after changing my hairstyle to locks and pierced my ears, I got criticised by some old women in my church.”

Fameye further revealed that he believes Christianity dwells in the heart so he didn’t see the reason why he should join a congregation. He, however, stated that he attends prayer sessions once in a while.

“So, I thought that Christianity is in the heart. So, I stopped attending church. Once in a while, I attend prayer sessions, but I don’t commit myself to regular services anymore,” he concluded.