The Ghanaian singer has been dating one beautiful lady named Bridget Agyemang Boateng. The couple, however, keep their relationship life private and was only heard of after welcoming their first child together.
Fameye reveals next agenda for his girlfriend after impregnating her twice
Fameye has revealed his plans for his girlfriend after welcoming two children with her.
The lovers welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in late 2019. Their son has been named Arvid A. Famiyeh.
In May this year, the 'Nothing I Get' singer has disclosed that he has fathered another child with his girlfriend.
The 'Praise' singer confirmed the birth of his second child whilst promoting his sophomore project, Songs Of Peter. According to a report by nkonkonsa.com, he "made the statement during Ato Kwamina’s ‘The Listening Party Space’ Twitter space debate".
Speaking about his family in a new social media post, the award winning Ghanaian singer disclosed the gender of his second child when he said "Lol I born 2kids 1man 1pretty woman Proud responsible father".
In a tweet shared, he continued that "Truuuust The next should be marrying their mother". Fameye also added that "finishing my estate !! Everything I said in that praise song must manifest this year Amen".
After his 'Praise' song chalking another success and milestone as one of his biggest songs,the Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, released his second studio album dubbed ‘Songs of Peter’ on April 29th, 2022.
The 13-track album, enlisted highlife legend, Ofori Amponsah, Kwesi Arthur, Pure Akan, and “Fameye’s close-knit music family made up of Amakye The Rapper, Akodaa Seden and Suzzway.”
