The "Nothing I Get" singer opines that women always know whether they want to be with a guy or not even at the first instance when they meet, therefore, they should be sincere in communicating their feelings than dragging the guy.

"I know women you like guys who are very confident, so if I tell you that I like, know that I've built the confidence to say that so you have to build the same confidence to give me a reply," he said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh

Fameye also added that "The first day, we haven't met before so obviously it is my looks, something or how I talk that you'll depend on to give me an answer but if you say you are going to think about it, you don't know me, so what are you going to think".

The singer was on the show two other female panellists who disagreed with his opinion, however, Fameye insisted that toasting a girl is like shopping and there's no time to waste because you have to make your purchase and go home.

