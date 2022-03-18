Family of Afia Schwarzenegger's slap victim demands compensation and apology (WATCH)

Meanwhile, Kwesi’s two younger sisters who spoke on behalf of their family, have given Afia Schwarzenegger a three-day ultimatum to compensate and apologize to their brother because the slap has traumatized him.

“We are giving Afia Schwarzenegger three days to render an apology or compensate my brother or else. What she did was an embarrassment. Now my brother cannot go anywhere. He is stuck in his room because his image has been tainted,” they said.

They continue that "when I saw the video I was extremely pained. My brother has a very strong personality but he sometimes chooses to ignore certain things. In my family, we have been thought manners and it is important to show respect to everyone regardless the age. In all, I was very glad he didn’t retaliate so everything will be on her. She has assaulted our brother and we won’t let it slide. Afia has done her worst.”

Asked if they will consider reporting the issue to the police they said; “In Ghana, everything is about connection. She is a celebrity and we fear this case will become a foolish one even if we decide to report to the police station.”

Kwesi also sharing his experience after the slap told Oheneba Chanel that “now I’m being hooted at in my area. People are mocking me, saying why I allowed a woman to slap me. They are saying that I am not man enough. I’m now a laughing stock in my area. I have friends in the military who I play the live band with. I’m really pained about what happened to me. Even if you’d act like that, it’s not supposed to be your father’s funeral. Did you deliberately kill your father in order to make money?” he stated.