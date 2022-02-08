RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Family of late Ebony Reigns visit her grave site to mark 4th commemoration (PHOTOS)

Selorm Tali

It is exactly four years since Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng aka Ebony Reigns passed on.

At the dawn of 8th February 2018, Ghanaians woke to the tragic news that the young Ghanaian musician has passed on. Ebony died at the age of twenty-one after she was involved in a fatal road accident.

Accordingly, her family visited her grave site at the Osu commentary to commemorate her death. The late singer's father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, and mother with her siblings and other family members were spotted at the grave site today.

The budding Ghanaian artiste died with two others, Franky Kuri her friend and Atsu Vondee, a Ghanaian soldier who was serving as her security guard whilst they were returning from Sunyani to Accra.

The Jeep vehicle, in which they were travelling, is said to have collided with a VIP bus on the Sunyani-Accra road around 11.30p.m at Nyamebekyere, near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region. The driver of the car, however, survived.

According to reports, Ebony Reigns who churned out monster hit tracks like 'Kupe' 'Poison' 'Maame Hwe' and others were travelling in haste to Accra for the singer to prepare for a scheduled flight to Belgium for what would have been her first show in Europe.

The sad news brought Ghana to its knees as almost the entire nation mourned the singer who was heavily criticized by many for being too seductive and controversial.

Ebony's family will have to relive their sorrow as today marks the 4th-year commemoration of her passing. See some photos from the commemoration below.

