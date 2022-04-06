Family of late singer calls out 37 Military Hospital over negligence leading to his death

His brother, Rev. Stephen Ohene Boahen confirmed his death in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart to confirm the news of the unexpected departure of our Brother and Music Legend Nana Nsiah Piesie of Police Abaa fame to the other side on Monday 4th April, 2022," the statement said.

Pulse Ghana

The statement detailed that, "he had a car accident around Pokuase and was rushed to 37 Military Hospital. They did not take care of him upon arrival and referred him to Accra Regional Hospital but he couldn't make it. He gave up his soul on the Arrival."

The Ghanaian high life act hails from Asante Effiduasi in the Ashanti Region and attended Bechem Secondary school we he began his exploits in the music

The late Nana Piesie’s love for music saw him performing covers of many popular Ghanaian highlife songs at entertainment shows in his secondary school.

He joined the Osei Kofi’s African Beats Band led by a protegee of Ghana’s legendary musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu after graduation and toured Europe in the late 90s.

His vocal range won him many fans and accolades from the band during their 1999 International tour to Germany, Italy and Holland.

After the tour, Nana Nsiah Piesie went solo releasing popular hits such as “Police Abaa”, “Wo Gyae Me a Mennwe Aboɔ”; “Enyigyina Bekume” and “Me do wo”.

Police Abaa went on to be one of his greatest hit songs and bagged him a tour across Africa.