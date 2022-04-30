Fans slam Kwaw Kese for questioning Burna Boy over Black Sherif's absence at his tour

"Burna promised to take Blacko on tour but he’s on tour performing Blacko songs without him. @Burnaboy you lied ???" he tweeted.

In December 2021, the Grammy-award winning singer after the release of Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon Remix' which features, took to social media to announce that the Ghanaian singer will be coming on tour with him.

Burna Boy commenting on the release of the song disclosed that he will be on tour with the young Ghanaian musician. "OBLACKSHERIE IS COMING ON TOUR WITH ME," he wrote.

Burna Boy Pulse Ghana

In the screenshot of the Instastory post above, he added that "SECOND SERMON REMIX FEATURING ME(BURNA BOY) OUT NOW!! YOU BETTER LEARN THE WHOLE SONG BEFORE COMING TO ANY MY SHOWS. YES THAT INCLUDES THE TWIA GHANAIAN LANGUAGE) PARTS".

Over this concern, Kwaw is asking why Black Sherif was absent at the historic Madison Square Gardens show Burna boy staged a few days ago. However, his question has attracted backlash from tweeps.

"Do you know what he meant by "I'll take you on tours with" me chairman. Do you know the agreement they had then? Which Ghanaian star has promoted other upcoming artists on an international level like this? Sometimes we should just look at the brighter side of the story bro," a twitter user replied his post.