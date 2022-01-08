Unlike other actress or showbiz personalities, the Ghanaian actress hardly brags about being a landlady despite owing a mansion worth displaying to the glory of God and her hard work.
Fans wowed as video of Jackie Appiah's mansion surfaces online (WATCH)
A huge plush mansion that reportedly belongs to Jackie Appiah has surfaced online.
Jackie Appiah rarely shows off what happens in her private life when it comes to properties, relationship, family and more. Therefore, a glimpse of Jackie Appiah's mansion has come as shock to many as the purported video shows the abode is a plush home.
The video circulating on social media has been posted by bloggers and social media users have been having a lot to say.
An Instagrammer wrote "she doesn't talk too much unlike Tracey Boakye who brags being rich" and another said, "so beautiful, well done! I pray God bless my handiwork and get some". Check out the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh