RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans wowed as video of Jackie Appiah's mansion surfaces online (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

A huge plush mansion that reportedly belongs to Jackie Appiah has surfaced online.

Jackie Appiah's mansion
Jackie Appiah's mansion

Unlike other actress or showbiz personalities, the Ghanaian actress hardly brags about being a landlady despite owing a mansion worth displaying to the glory of God and her hard work.

Recommended articles

Jackie Appiah rarely shows off what happens in her private life when it comes to properties, relationship, family and more. Therefore, a glimpse of Jackie Appiah's mansion has come as shock to many as the purported video shows the abode is a plush home.

The video circulating on social media has been posted by bloggers and social media users have been having a lot to say.

An Instagrammer wrote "she doesn't talk too much unlike Tracey Boakye who brags being rich" and another said, "so beautiful, well done! I pray God bless my handiwork and get some". Check out the video below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sadiq Abdulai bans King Promise's music videos from playing on 3 Music TV

Sadiq Abdulai bans King Promise's music videos from playing on 3 Music TV

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

Shatta Wale

Prophet Nigel Giasie reacts to viral video with 'TikTok slay queen' (WATCH)

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and TikTok slay queen

Nigel Gaisie invites infamous niece and family home for live Facebook conversation (WATCH)

Nigel Gaisie invites infamous niece and family home for live Facebook conversation (WATCH)