The Ghanaian dentist who is married to Stonebwoy led a team of bridesmaids for a friend's wedding over the weekend. Before this, Dr Louisa has rarely shown her dance moves, hence, the video came as a surprise to many.
Fans wowed with Dr Louisa's curves and dance moves as she turns bridesmaid (WATCH)
Dr Louisa Setakla has left fans amazed after a video of her playing a bridesmaid role dropped online.
The video has caught the attention of netizens who got a lot to say over her dance moves and her rarely seen curves which she displayed in a fitting bridesmaid gown.
Dropping a comment on the video above, an Instagrammer @fr#ma_manager wrote "Stonebwoy know market ooooo" with another,@awurabenaunbreakable, saying that "Stonebwoy is enjoying ooo see body".
Commenting on her bridesmaid role, Dr Louisa dropped photos from the wedding and wrote "My heart is so full. ❤️ We’ve come all the way from our days as flower girls for almost all our church weddings back in the day, to watching you say “I do”.
"God has been faithful. God bless your union my Achiaa and Chris," she concluded in the post below.
