Fans wowed with Dr Louisa's curves and dance moves as she turns bridesmaid (WATCH)

The video has caught the attention of netizens who got a lot to say over her dance moves and her rarely seen curves which she displayed in a fitting bridesmaid gown.

Dropping a comment on the video above, an Instagrammer @fr#ma_manager wrote "Stonebwoy know market ooooo" with another,@awurabenaunbreakable, saying that "Stonebwoy is enjoying ooo see body".

Commenting on her bridesmaid role, Dr Louisa dropped photos from the wedding and wrote "My heart is so full. ❤️ We’ve come all the way from our days as flower girls for almost all our church weddings back in the day, to watching you say “I do”.