Fantana gets new Range Rover gift from her mother, shows it off in new post (PHOTOS)

Selorm Tali

Fantana is now an owner of a Range Rover as her mother has decided to bless her with a new car.

The Ghanaian singer took to social media to share her excitement. Fantana is the daughter of Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey. A Ghanaian entrepreneur and a philanthropist who is now a politician.

the singer's mother currently serves as the member of parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Fantana and mother
Via a social media post, Fantana posted a photo of herself posing by the new car and wrote "thank you MOM! @dorcasaffotoffey , I love you so much❤️you literally go above and beyond to give me everything I want. my bestfriend , my honorable , thank you for everything".

The post on Instagram has since been attracting congratulation messages and other comments from her friends and social media users.

"BIG FANT!🔥🔥🔥 Tell mommy your sister is in an Uber oooo! In fact pick me up I will tell her myself!," Ghanaian media personality, Peace Hyde said with 2021 Big Brother Naija winner, Whitemoney adding "Congratulations".

A social media user said "tell me how does it feel like being Born in a rich family..Chai,My Children got to feel this if I no feel am" with another adding that "Hope ur mum is not an MP or anything related those criminal leaders we hv here".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

