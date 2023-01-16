The Ghanaian singer took to social media to share her excitement. Fantana is the daughter of Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey. A Ghanaian entrepreneur and a philanthropist who is now a politician.
Fantana gets new Range Rover gift from her mother, shows it off in new post (PHOTOS)
Fantana is now an owner of a Range Rover as her mother has decided to bless her with a new car.
the singer's mother currently serves as the member of parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.
Via a social media post, Fantana posted a photo of herself posing by the new car and wrote "thank you MOM! @dorcasaffotoffey , I love you so much❤️you literally go above and beyond to give me everything I want. my bestfriend , my honorable , thank you for everything".
The post on Instagram has since been attracting congratulation messages and other comments from her friends and social media users.
"BIG FANT!🔥🔥🔥 Tell mommy your sister is in an Uber oooo! In fact pick me up I will tell her myself!," Ghanaian media personality, Peace Hyde said with 2021 Big Brother Naija winner, Whitemoney adding "Congratulations".
A social media user said "tell me how does it feel like being Born in a rich family..Chai,My Children got to feel this if I no feel am" with another adding that "Hope ur mum is not an MP or anything related those criminal leaders we hv here".
See her post below for more.
