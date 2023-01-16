Fantana gets new Range Rover gift from her mother, shows it off in new post (PHOTOS)

the singer's mother currently serves as the member of parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Fantana and mother Pulse Ghana

Via a social media post, Fantana posted a photo of herself posing by the new car and wrote "thank you MOM! @dorcasaffotoffey , I love you so much❤️you literally go above and beyond to give me everything I want. my bestfriend , my honorable , thank you for everything".

The post on Instagram has since been attracting congratulation messages and other comments from her friends and social media users.

"BIG FANT!🔥🔥🔥 Tell mommy your sister is in an Uber oooo! In fact pick me up I will tell her myself!," Ghanaian media personality, Peace Hyde said with 2021 Big Brother Naija winner, Whitemoney adding "Congratulations".

A social media user said "tell me how does it feel like being Born in a rich family..Chai,My Children got to feel this if I no feel am" with another adding that "Hope ur mum is not an MP or anything related those criminal leaders we hv here".